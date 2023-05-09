(@Abdulla99267510)

Moody's warns of severe economic crisis and poverty for Pakistan if debt obligations are defaulted.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 9th, 2023) Moody's Investor Service has warned that Pakistan risks default on its debt obligations without an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout, according to reports. The ratings company's sovereign analyst in Singapore, Grace Lim, has stated that Pakistan's ability to secure financing beyond June is highly uncertain. If Pakistan defaults on its debt, it could lead to a severe economic crisis, affecting individuals and businesses across the country and increasing poverty levels.

Although Pakistan is expected to meet its external payments for the remainder of the current fiscal year ending in June, Moody's has cautioned that without an IMF program, the country could default given its weak reserves. The country's foreign-exchange reserves, currently at $4.5 billion, are insufficient to cover even a month of imports.

Pakistan's government is facing difficulties reviving a stalled $6.5 billion bailout program from the Washington-based lender due to unfulfilled loan conditions. The situation is further complicated by political tensions ahead of upcoming elections, with former premier Imran Khan showing no signs of backing down against the government and military, raising concerns of a possible delay in the loan.

An engagement with the IMF beyond June, according to Lim, could help Pakistan secure additional financing from other bilateral and multilateral partners, reducing the risk of default. S&P Global Ratings estimated that Pakistan's gross external financing needs as a proportion of current-account receipts plus usable reserves will rise to 139.5% in fiscal year 2024 from 133% in 2023.

Andrew Wood, a sovereign analyst at S&P in Singapore, believes that the IMF program is essential for implementing fiscal policy reforms, which could increase confidence among other lenders to Pakistan. However, the IMF's schedule of board meetings does not include Pakistan until May 17, indicating that funding from the IMF will not be available until the agreement is reached.

Pakistan's economy is at risk of a severe economic crisis without the much-needed support from the IMF. The government's inability to meet the loan conditions and political tensions pose a significant threat to the country's finances. An engagement with the IMF beyond June could help Pakistan secure additional financing from other lenders, reducing the risk of default.