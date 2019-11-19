Pakistan at tipping point of progress, prosperity: President Alvi

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said that Pakistani nation, after passing through a trial and learning a lot from polarization, had now become a mature nation and was at a tipping point of progress and prosperity.

He said Pakistan had also witnessed a political change and respect of the country had increased at the international level.

The President was speaking at a two-day conference on "Hum Pakistani" and inauguration of the national Centre for Social Rehabilitation at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU).

He said the nations needed leadership for their guidance and its great example was Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who brought together the Muslims of the Sub-Continent at one platform.

The President said Prime Minister Imran Khan was pleading the case of Pakistani and Muslim Ummah at the international level and his historic speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and mediatory role between Saudi Arabia and Iran to defuse tension in Gulf were proof that there was a change in respect of Pakistani nation at internal level.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan during his visit to the US highlighted national narrative and negated the notion of Islamic terrorism before the world.

He said as the nation was being prepared for a positive change, there was a need to bring about changes in nation's lives and fully concentrate on moral values and soft-heartedness.

"Those nations are strong whose direction is based on values and we should be honest in our work, dealing and character," he added.

President Alvi said the foundation of Pakistan was laid on democracy and as for as the State was concerned " We all are equal." He said equality and humbleness was need of the hour, adding the tolerance in society with interfaith harmony, would lead Pakistan to a pluralistic and inclusive society.

He said Pakistan was moving towards the ideal state of Madina, adding Islamic history was full of examples for interfaith harmony.

The President said India was playing with fire by polarizing its society, adding emerging divide in Indian society had once again proved the accuracy of Two-Nation Theory.

He said during stand-off with India, Pakistan showed restraint and promoted peace but on the other hand, war hysteria was observed in India.

The President, appreciating the launch of National Centre for Social Reconstruction and National Narrative at the AIOU, urged administration of the university to fully utilize the medium of social media to spread this message to each and every corner of the country.

Earlier, the President inaugurated Centre for Social Reconstruction and National Narrative at the AIOU and distributed shields among participants of a two-day conference on Hum Pakistan.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan while speaking on the occasion said no society could go ahead without social and economic justice.

He said the creation of Pakistan was a dream and it was now the collective responsibilities to play role in making this country on the pattern of forefathers' dreams.

"We should do our best for the society and country and our focus must on getting knowledge and spread it to the entire country," he added.

Chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz said the government was trying hard how to utilize the mosques and its members as a platform to promote social welfare in society.

He said that the societies became developed owing to harmony, forbearance and inclusiveness and added that the economy was linked with peace as peace, trade and development had mutual links.

Vice Chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University, Prof Dr Zia ul Qayyum in his welcome address said the educational institutions must had links with society and opening of Centre for Social Reconstruction at the AIOU was a step in this direction.

He said tolerance in society and community mobilization was a must tocounter extremism and terrorism in society. He said Pakistan was ourcountry and all would have to play their role for its development.