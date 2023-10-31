Pakistan attaches great importance to friendly relations with Britain: Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Interior, Sarfraz Bugti on Tuesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to friendly relations with Great Britain.

The minsters and British High Commissioner, Jane Marriott agreed to promote relations in various fields in a meeting held here.

Bugti said conducting peaceful, transparent and fair elections was the priority of caretaker government.

The ministry would provide all possible support to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in conducting the elections, he added.

The minister said that the special role of the Pakistani community living in the UK in the development of both the countries was commendable.

The British High Commissioner thanked the minister for facilitating the transfer of Afghan refugees to the UK.