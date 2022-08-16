Pakistan attaches great importance to its relation with UK: Secretary Housing

Pakistan attaches high importance to its relation with United Kingdom and is desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields of mutual interests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Pakistan attaches high importance to its relation with United Kingdom and is desirous of further enhancing these relations in all fields of mutual interests.

It was stated by Federal Secretary Ministry of Housing and Works Iftikhar Ali Shallwani during a meeting with the Lord Aamer Sarfraz of Kensington in his office.

Lord Sarfraz, is a Member of the House of Lords, the upper house of United Kingdom Parliament.

Lord Aamer Sarfraz congratulated Iftikhar Ali Shallwani on assumption of office and expressed the hope that the he will play vital role to meet the housing requirements of federal employees and general public. Both sides also discussed issues of mutual interest.

Secretary Housing also presented souvenir to the distinguished guest.