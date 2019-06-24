UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Attaches Great Importance To Its Ties With Czech Republic: Speaker National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 10:27 PM

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said on Monday that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Czech Republic and wanted to bolster these by promoting people-to-people and parliamentary contacts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar said on Monday that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Czech Republic and wanted to bolster these by promoting people-to-people and parliamentary contacts.

He was talking to a Czech parliamentary delegation that called on him here, said a press release.

The Czech delegation, which is on Pakistan visit these days, was led by Daniel Pawlas, Member of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Czech Republic.

Asad Qaisar expressed the hope that the visit of Czech Republic's parliamentary delegation would prove a milestone in promoting relations between the parliaments of two countries.

He informed the delegation about the government's reforms and the economic opportunities, being created by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

He also proposed to form a working group, consisting of members from Friendship Groups of the two countries to promote cooperation and prepare suggestions for future line of action.

They Czech delegation appreciated the warm welcome and hospitality shown by Pakistan.

Daniel Pawlas expressed the hope that due to Pakistan government's initiatives the socio-economic situation of its people would improve.

He also underlined the need to encourage student exchange programmes between the two countries.

