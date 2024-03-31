Open Menu

Pakistan Attaches High Importance To Its Ties With US: PM Responds To President Biden’s Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan attaches high importance to its ties with US: PM responds to President Biden’s letter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with the US.

Respond to a letter of US President Joe Biden, the prime minister said that both countries had been working together on various significant initiatives in energy, climate change, agriculture, health and education sectors.

The cooperation between the two countries on energy sector and Green Alliance framework was welcoming, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release on Sunday, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He further wrote that Pakistan desired to work with the US for the achievement of shared goals of global peace and stability and regional progress and prosperity.

Earlier, the US President had addressed a letter to the prime minister in which he extended felicitation to the new government.

President Biden further emphasized upon the “enduring partnership” between the US and Pakistan.

