Pakistan attaches high importance to multifaceted ties with Nepal: Foreign secy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood Wednesday said Pakistan attached high importance to its multifaceted ties with Nepal and desired to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

He expressed these views as he received Nepal's ambassador-designate Tapas Adhikari, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He expressed the resolve to further upgrade the existing level of coordination with Nepal in broader spectrum.

The foreign secretary said Pakistan deeply appreciated the constructive role played by Nepal, as chair and host, in taking forward the process of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC).

Envoy-designate Tapas Adhikari exchanged views on prospects of strengthening Pak-Nepal relations in diverse fields.