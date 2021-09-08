UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Attaches High Importance To Strengthening Relations With Austria: Suri

Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday said Pakistan attached high importance to further strengthening and deepening relations with Austria, especially in fields of education and parliamentary cooperation.

Talking to President of the National Council of Austria, Wolfgang Sobotka in Vienna, he urged the Austrian speaker to ask the Austrian government for the revision of travel advisory on Pakistan as security situation in Pakistan had been normalized.

It would help and encourage the Austrian corporate leaders and investors to visit Pakistan and exploit opportunities in a very investment friendly regime, he added.

He briefed about effectiveness of smart lockdown policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan during COVID-19.

He also invited Wolfgang Sobotka to visit Pakistan at his convenience.

Talking about recent developments in Afghanistan, he said peace and stability in Afghanistan were vital for Pakistan and the region.

Pakistan had extended its fullest cooperation and worked with international community for evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, he said and emphasised on an inclusive government in Kabul representing all segments of Afghanistan and respect for fundamental human rights including women rights.

He said Pakistan could not afford any further instability in Afghanistan leading to more refugees' influx and other serious security challenges.

Wolfgang Sobotka recognised importance of bilateral relations with Pakistan and agreed to work together for further strengthening it.

He thanked Pakistan for facilitation in evacuation of Austrian nationals from Afghanistan.

He also agreed to continue mutual cooperation with Pakistan at multilateral fora and support each other's candidatures.

The deputy speaker is currently on an official visit to Austria for participation in the 5th World Conference of Speakers of Parliament.

