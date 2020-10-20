Pakistan attaches high importance to ties with Maldives: Foreign Secy

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 08:13 PM

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday said Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with Maldives and wanted to explore cooperation in diverse areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Tuesday said Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with Maldives and wanted to explore cooperation in diverse areas.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views in a meeting with High Commission of Maldives Farzana Zahir, who called on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Foreign Secretary underscored strengthening of bilateral cooperation with Maldives in all areas.

He also extended his best wishes for the successful term of Maldivian High Commissioner.

