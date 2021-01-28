UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Attaches High Importance To Ties With Jordan: President Arif Alvi

Thu 28th January 2021

President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Jordan and wanted to maintain mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields of mutual interest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday said Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Jordan and wanted to maintain mutually beneficial cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.

The president said both countries enjoyed excellent relations which were based on common faith, cultural affinities and shared perceptions of regional and international issues.

The president stated this during a meeting with the visiting Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan Armed Forces, Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, here at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The president expressed satisfaction over the cordial relations and emphasized the need to further strengthen the defence and economic cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

He also highlighted the sufferings of Muslims of India, particularly the atrocities being committed by Indian security forces against the Muslims population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

President Alvi said the continued restrictions against the Muslim population of IIOJK by India were hampering dissemination of information, supply of medicines and other essentials.

He emphasized the need for a united call by the international community to force India to lift the restrictions against Muslim population of IIOJK.

He commended the Jordan's efforts to ensure peace and stability in the middle East region.

Earlier, the president conferred 'Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military)' on Major General Yousef Ahmad Al-Hnaity, in recognition of his illustrious services for promoting defence cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries, at a Special Investiture Ceremony, held at Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The ceremony was attended by senior military and civil officials of the Government of Pakistan.

