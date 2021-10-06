Pakistan attaches high priority to its ties with EU: FM

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 09:39 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan attached high importance to its ties with the European Union and lauded role of Pakistani diaspora for strengthening these ties.

The foreign minister was talking to Chairman EU-Pak Friendship Federation Pervaiz Iqbal Losar who called on him. During the meeting, they discussed issues pertaining to overseas Pakistanis and other matters of mutual interest, a press release said.

The foreign minister said that Pakistan was committed to promotion of strategic partnership with the European Union.

The foreign minister said that welfare of Pakistani community was among the high priorities of the government and upon his special instructions, Pakistani embassies across the globe had been striving to resolve the issues faced by the Pakistani community abroad.

Pervaiz Losar briefed the foreign minister about the performance of the EU-Pak Federation. The foreign minister also appreciated the Federation's services for the welfare and well-being of the Pakistani diaspora.

Qureshi told him that on the sidelines of the UN general assembly session, he held very conducive meetings with the EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell along with other foreign ministers of various European countries.

He apprised them about the evolving situation in Afghanistan and the continuing gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. A dossier containing solid evidences of Indian occupation forces in the IIOJK was also presented to them, Qureshi added.

Pervaiz Losar lauded the foreign minister's meetings with different foreign ministers of the EU on the sidelines of UNGA session.

