Pakistan attaches immense importance to its friendly relation with Korea: National Assembly Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Monday said Pakistan gave immense importance to its friendly relations with Korea and wanted to further expand the bilateral relations through enhanced corporation in trade and investment sectors.

He said there were vast opportunities of investment in agriculture and tourism sectors in Pakistan and Korean investors can take benefit from these opportunities.

He expressed these views while talking to convener of Korea-Pak friendship group and member of Korean Parliament Ms. Cho Bae-sook who called on him along with parliamentary delegation at Parliament House.

The matter pertaining to bilateral relations and mutual interest were discussed in the meeting, a press release said.

The speaker said people to people contacts could bring both nations more close. He was of the view that regular exchange of parliamentary delegations would promote mutual harmony and corporation.

He said the incumbent government was paying special attention on development of agriculture sector and to promote economy of the country.

He said Pakistan and Korea could be benefited from each other experiences in agriculture sector and Pakistan wanted to enhance corporation with Korea for development of this sector.

He said both the countries can bring positive changes in agriculture sector through modern technology.

The Speaker stressed the need for providing every possible facility to Pakistani workers working in Korea. He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was a game changer project which would create job opportunities in the region and new era of development and prosperity would usher in the region with the completion of this project. He invited the Korean investors to invest in CPEC project Cho Bae-sook, while thanking the speaker for his kind remarks said that Korea highly values its cordial relations with Pakistan. She said Korea desired to enhanced cooperation with Pakistan and tourism and other social and economic sectors. She said Pakistan could be benefited by promoting religious tourism.

She was of the view that by rehabilitation of site of Gandhara civilization could boost the tourism in Pakistan. She appreciated the role of Pakistani immigrants in progress and development of Korea.