Pakistan attaches immense importance to its ties with Russia: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Prime Minster Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday emphasized that Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with Russia and said that it was heartening to note that both countries had almost similarity of approaches

on various global platforms.

The prime minister met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting both leaders acknowledged that the relationship today was underpinned by mutual trust, respect and warmth between the two sides.

The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to enhance bilateral relations with Russia in areas such as trade connectivity, energy, agriculture, investment, defence, artificial intelligence, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.

Furthermore, he also emphasized on the need for regular engagement of the established institutional mechanisms between the two countries.

He stressed that tangible initiatives such as the flagship project of the proposed Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) Karachi and investment in connectivity projects would be symbols of Pakistan-Russia friendship for the generations to come.

Recalling their last meeting in Astana in 2024, both leaders expressed great satisfaction on expanding cooperation and increasing momentum over the course of past one year.

Agreeing with the assessment of the prime minister on bilateral relations, President Vladimir Putin noted the upward trajectory of ties between the two countries.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration in organizations such as the SCO which in turn can serve a major role in regional and global security and stability.

Moreover, he expressed Russia’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan across a broad array of subjects.

The two leaders also discussed the situation in South Asia, Afghanistan, the middle East and Ukraine conflict.

“They also exchanged views on ongoing cooperation at the multilateral forums, as well as on the long-standing issues and disputes of global interest such as Palestine and Kashmir,” it was added.

The Russian president extended a most cordial invitation to the prime minister to undertake an official visit to Russia.