Pakistan Attaches Immense Importance To Its Ties With Russia: PM
Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2025 | 07:49 PM
Prime Minster Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday emphasized that Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with Russia and said that it was heartening to note that both countries had almost similarity of approaches
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Prime Minster Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday emphasized that Pakistan attached immense importance to its relations with Russia and said that it was heartening to note that both countries had almost similarity of approaches
on various global platforms.
The prime minister met with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Beijing, China, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
During the meeting both leaders acknowledged that the relationship today was underpinned by mutual trust, respect and warmth between the two sides.
The prime minister conveyed Pakistan’s readiness to enhance bilateral relations with Russia in areas such as trade connectivity, energy, agriculture, investment, defence, artificial intelligence, education, culture and people-to-people exchanges.
Furthermore, he also emphasized on the need for regular engagement of the established institutional mechanisms between the two countries.
He stressed that tangible initiatives such as the flagship project of the proposed Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) Karachi and investment in connectivity projects would be symbols of Pakistan-Russia friendship for the generations to come.
Recalling their last meeting in Astana in 2024, both leaders expressed great satisfaction on expanding cooperation and increasing momentum over the course of past one year.
Agreeing with the assessment of the prime minister on bilateral relations, President Vladimir Putin noted the upward trajectory of ties between the two countries.
He also stressed the importance of collaboration in organizations such as the SCO which in turn can serve a major role in regional and global security and stability.
Moreover, he expressed Russia’s commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with Pakistan across a broad array of subjects.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in South Asia, Afghanistan, the middle East and Ukraine conflict.
“They also exchanged views on ongoing cooperation at the multilateral forums, as well as on the long-standing issues and disputes of global interest such as Palestine and Kashmir,” it was added.
The Russian president extended a most cordial invitation to the prime minister to undertake an official visit to Russia.
Recent Stories
Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims on CM’s directives
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews rescue, ..
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor A ..
Court adjourns hearing of bail plea filed by PTI founder’s nephew until Sept 4
Pakistan attaches immense importance to its ties with Russia: PM
One killed, two injured in Khyber roof collapse
PFA seals ketchup unit, dairy shops, 3 FIRs registered
PM reviews flood situation from Beijing, orders swift relief measures
Relief camp established at vulnerable Kalyan point on Indus river
FESCO launches emergency power restoration in flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Health dept extends medical relief to flood victims on CM’s directives2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora reviews rescue, relief measures in ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif grieved over demise of senior actor Anwar Ali2 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns hearing of bail plea filed by PTI founder’s nephew until Sept 42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan attaches immense importance to its ties with Russia: PM2 minutes ago
-
One killed, two injured in Khyber roof collapse4 minutes ago
-
PFA seals ketchup unit, dairy shops, 3 FIRs registered4 minutes ago
-
PM reviews flood situation from Beijing, orders swift relief measures4 minutes ago
-
Relief camp established at vulnerable Kalyan point on Indus river4 minutes ago
-
FESCO launches emergency power restoration in flood-hit areas of Punjab, KP4 minutes ago
-
Kalash Marriage Bill termed as historic breakthrough for religious harmony12 minutes ago
-
Earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP cities12 minutes ago