Pakistan attaches importance to further bilateral cooperation with Russia, China: CJCSC

General Nadeem Raza expressed the confidence that they will develop meaningful and long term strategic relationship through enhanced cooperation.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2021) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza has said that Pakistan attaches great importance to furthering bilateral defence cooperation with Russia and China.

He was talking to Chief of General Staff of Russian Federation, General Valery Gerasimov and Chief of Joint Staff of People's Liberation Army of China on the sidelines of Exercise Peace Mission-2021 in Russia.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee also attended meeting of the Chiefs of General Staff of the Armed Forces of SCO-member states and discussed international and regional geo political environment with emphasis on Afghan situation.

General Nadeem Raza, while addressing the forum, stated that Pakistan will continue to work the SCO to advance the shared objectives of peace, progress and stability in the region and beyond.

He also highlighted the unparalleled contributions of Pakistan Armed Forces towards global peace and immense sacrifices in war against terrorism.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee said peace in Afghanistan is a collective responsibility, and the entire region will be its biggest beneficiary.