Pakistan attractive destination for foreign investors: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said with a lot of investment opportunities in diverse areas of trade and industry, Pakistan had become an attractive destination in the region for foreign investors.

Speaking at a function here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was committed to the cause of poverty alleviation which would help check the growing disparity between the rich and the poor, and to provide equal opportunities to all segments.

The president, however, added that it was not the responsibility of a state alone to ensure the welfare of the poor but also the large business groups that could contribute and play their part in that respect.

He also spoke about the common challenges the world was facing including the global warming as well as the challenge of poverty faced by the developing nations, which was further enlarging the gap between the rich and the poor.

The president, while talking about the ongoing visit of British royal couple to Pakistan, said the way the couple had blended with the children in Islamabad reminded them of the visit of Lady Diana to the country.

He also recalled the fond memories of the visits of Queen Elizabeth to Pakistan in 1960s and in1997, and such high levels visits were very helpful improving bilateral relations.