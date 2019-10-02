Pakistan, Australia agree to extend mutual cooperation in water resource sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan and Australia agreed to extend mutual cooperation and to work collectively in different fields particularly to improve Water Resources Management including water for hydropower and industry

Consensus to this regard was developed in a meeting between the Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda and Dr. Geoffrey Shaw, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

The Minister said that based on the similarities of water resources, livestock and agriculture between Pakistan and Australia, both the countries could learn and get benefits from experiences of each other.

Both the countries could make joint efforts for further advancement and improvement of these sectors particularly water sector, he added.

Faisal Vawda apprised the High Commissioner, about the steps taken by the incumbent government in the field of water resources and said that we were committed to improving this sector and to ensure the provision of facilities to the people of Pakistan.

Australian High Commissioner appreciated the steps taken for improving the water resources and endeavors of the incumbent government especially the ministry of water resources and showed interest for investment in Pakistan for the enhancement of the water sector.

The Minister thanked the High Commissioner and assured his full support in this regard.

Different matters pertaining to mutual cooperation particularly to improve the water resources and its related industry in Pakistan also came under discussion.

In the meeting, it was mutually decided that in order to follow a fast pace sustainable development and to embark on concrete infrastructure to improve the water sector, both countries should exchange the skills and technology to upgrade the performance of water resources and its related sector.

The Minister said this would open new ways of cooperation between the two countries, particularly to improve Water Resources Management including the water for hydropower and industry, environmental flows, natural infrastructure and water quality management and would help in resolving the issues related to it.

Secretary Water resources, Muhammad Ashraf, senior officials of the Ministry were also present on the occasion.