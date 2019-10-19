'Pakistan, Australia have prospects to grow bilateral trade'

Australian Trade Commissioner Mark Morley said on Saturday that Australia and Pakistan should actively explore new avenues to expand trade and investment as both countries have significant prospects to grow bilateral trade and investment

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Australian Trade Commissioner Mark Morley said on Saturday that Australia and Pakistan should actively explore new avenues to expand trade and investment as both countries have significant prospects to grow bilateral trade and investment.

He expressed these views in meeting with business community here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) where LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar, Vice President Mian Zahid Jawad Ahmad, Regional Business Development Manager of Australia Imran Saeed Khan, LCCI Executive Committee Members Haris Attiq, Zeshan Sohail Malik, Sheikh Sajjad Afzal and Amir Anwar also spoke on the occasion.

The trade commissioner said that Australia and Pakistan were good partners and enjoying long-standing cordial relations which built on strong business-to-business and people-to-people connections. He said that Australia wanted to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in mining technology, education, dairy, livestock and various other sectors.

While calling for frequent exchange of business-related delegations, he said that trade delegations from Pakistan would be warmly welcomed in Australia. He said that Pakistani goods were best of the best in the world and had a very huge potential in Australian market therefore Pakistani businessmen should focus on joint ventures with their Australian counterparts.

Regional Business Development Manager of Australia Imran Saeed Khan said that both countries should identify new products for trade. He said that sector-specific delegations from Pakistan should visit Australia to have first hand knowledge about the trade and investment opportunities. He said that private sectors of the two countries could step into joint ventures in food, energy, dairy, livestock and various other sectors.

LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh informed the Australian delegation that the Lahore Chamber had declared 2019-20 as the year of exports.

He mentioned that balance of trade had been in favour of Australia but it was a matter of concern for Pakistans that bilateral trade was following a decreasing trend for last couple of years.He cited that from 2017 to 2018, the two-way trade dipped from US $ 870 million to US $ 636 million. The major reason was significant decrease in imports from Australia that went down to US $ 390 million from US $ 633 million during that period. However, in the meantime, the exports to Australia inched up from US $ 237 million to US $ 246 million. "It will not be wrong to say that trade potential between two countries is more than US Dollar two billion for which both public and private sectors have to make joint efforts," he added.

He said that Australia imports surgical instruments, parts & accessories of tractors, furniture, articles of apparel, jewelry items, other textile made-ups, footwear and pharmaceuticals etc. in sufficient quantities from other countries. "There is a great potential for Australia to enhance the import of these commodities from Pakistan and increase the trade volume between two countries," he said and added that Australia had well-developed dairy and livestock sectors and Pakistani counterparts could benefit from Australia for enhancing milk and meat production.

LCCI Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar appreciated the Australian government for extending liberal scholarships to the Pakistani students. He was of the view that these scholarships should be increased to offer more opportunities to the Pakistani students. He said that Pakistan was emerging globally in IT sector with young and talented pool of IT professionals and this area has great potential for mutual cooperation between the two countries.