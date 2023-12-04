Pakistan, Austria discuss trade relations, economic reforms

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Chairman of the Senate's Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and Austrian Ambassador to Pakistan, Andrea Wicke held a meeting here Monday and discussed further strengthening of trade relations between the two nations. They focused on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing mutual concerns.

Saleem Mandwiwalla outlined the economic challenges facing Pakistan and expressed the urgent need for robust reforms.

He also highlighted Pakistan's vital geographical factors, including its coastline, road connectivity and the strategic potential of Gwadar Port.

Trade relations between Pakistan and Austria were thoroughly examined with Senator Mandviwalla, shedding light on governance issues and emphasizing the necessity for comprehensive reforms.

The Austrian Ambassador underscored the challenge of population growth in Pakistan and stressed the importance of focusing on socio-economic development and education.

The discussion extended to (GSP+) status and trade relations with the European Union.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla briefed Ambassador on the upcoming General Elections in Pakistan, emphasizing the commitment to the democratic process.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both parties expressing their commitment to fostering stronger ties between Austria and Pakistan and addressing shared challenges for mutual benefit.