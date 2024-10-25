Pakistan Auto Show kicks-off at Expo Centre

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Pakistan Auto Show, organised by the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) kicked off at Lahore Expo Centre, on Friday.

The mega show witnessed a strong show of support from government and industry leaders, including State Minister for Finance Ali Pervez Malik and Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Abuzar Shad. The highly anticipated event drew a significant turnout of local and international visitors, spotlighting Pakistan’s automotive sector as a key player in advancing technological innovation and economic growth.

The event’s opening at the Expo Centre in Lahore was marked by a distinguished gathering including Chairman PAAPAM Usman Aslam Malik, Chief Organiser of PAAPAM Symposium (being held on October 26 from 2 to 5 pm) Engr. Iftikhar Ahmad, LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, former LCCI President Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian and LCCI Executive Committee Members.

In his remarks, State Minister for Finance Ali Pervez Malik highlighted the government’s dedication to strengthening local industries, particularly the automotive sector. He emphasised the sector's capacity to boost exports, generate employment and attract foreign investment.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad highlighted the automotive sector’s vital role in fostering economic resilience and promoting technological innovation in Pakistan. He said that the Pakistan Auto Show presents a unique opportunity for collaboration, allowing stakeholders to address industry challenges and explore solutions.

He said, "Our automotive industry is integral to Pakistan’s industrial landscape with the potential to drive us toward self-sufficiency. Events like this one unite stakeholders and inspire growth, showcasing our local manufacturing capabilities and facilitating international partnerships. LCCI is fully committed to advocating for industry-supportive policies that foster innovation and progress.”

PAAPAM Chairman Usman Aslam Malik praised local manufacturers for consistently meeting global standards, which has positioned Pakistan as a viable player in the international automotive market. He further said that Pakistan Auto Show highlights the industry’s achievements, from enhanced quality standards to international competitiveness. With the support of government and partners, "We are confident that Pakistan can make significant strides in the global automotive supply chain."

Chief Organiser Engineer Iftikhar Ahmad expressed pride in the turnout and reinforced the need for continued investments and collaborations to strengthen the industry.

He lauded the platform for enabling local manufacturers to reach broader markets and forge business connections.

He said the Pakistan Auto Show exhibited a variety of automotive advancements including electric vehicle technologies, eco-friendly components and modernized manufacturing techniques, adding that exhibitors demonstrated Pakistan's progress in integrating digitalisation, automation and sustainability into automotive manufacturing processes.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman commended PAAPAM’s efforts, emphasising the necessity of shared vision among industry stakeholders to realise Pakistan’s potential. He stressed that the event offers invaluable exposure for local manufacturers, fostering innovation and growth in Pakistan’s economy.

The Pakistan Auto Show attracted numerous international delegates from Europe, the middle East and Asia, many of whom expressed admiration for Pakistan’s automotive products. Engaging with local manufacturers, these visitors explored potential partnerships and trade collaborations to expand Pakistan’s role in the global automotive supply chain.

Throughout the event panel discussions and seminars offered valuable insights into pressing industry issues, including electric vehicle adoption, sustainable practices and the impact of digital transformation.

Experts discussed strategies for strengthening export capabilities and explored the role of artificial intelligence and automation in transforming Pakistan’s manufacturing landscape.

A panel on “Expanding Pakistan’s Global Automotive Presence” highlighted export-focused strategies and the importance of government support for sustainable industry growth.

Another seminar explored AI and automation’s role in streamlining manufacturing, providing a glimpse into the future direction of Pakistan’s automotive industry.

With over 300 local exhibitors and a multitude of international participants, the PAPS demonstrated the country’s determination to become a prominent player in the automotive industry. As the show concluded, it marked a turning point in establishing Pakistan as an automotive manufacturing hub that can cater to both domestic needs and international demand.

A symposium was also being held in connection with the Pakistan Auto Show on October 26th from 2 pm to 5 pm at Mini Auditorium, Convention Centre, Expo Center, Lahore.