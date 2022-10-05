UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Aviation Industry's Efforts Hailed At ICAO Session

Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2022 | 08:06 PM

A delegation of Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), headed by the Director General Khaqan Murtaza, attended the 'Triennial ICAO 41st General Assembly Session' held at International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) headquarter Montreal, Canada

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :A delegation of Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), headed by the Director General Khaqan Murtaza, attended the 'Triennial ICAO 41st General Assembly Session' held at International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) headquarter Montreal, Canada.

The DGCAA, being the chief delegate, called on the President ICAO Council, the news released said on Wednesday.

Moreover, the PCCA's spokesperson Saifullah Khan apprised that the delegation shared, with the President ICAO Council, significant legislative and innovative initiatives transforming the country's aviation industry.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's efforts to make country's aviation industry an efficient, standards compliant and innovative were commended during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by the Pakistan's Counsel General in Canada and Deputy DG Reg CAA.

In addition, DG CAA also held separate meetings with the Secretary General ICAO and delegations from other countries, including UK, China, Malaysia and Qatar.

The ICAO Assembly Sessions are held triennial (after every three years) attended by 193 members countries.

International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) 41st Assembly Session was being held for ten days as the session commenced on 27th September and to continue till 7th October, 2022, the release added.

