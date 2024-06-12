Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Pakistan avoids default due to efforts of PM Shehbaz, team: Malik Abrar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) Divisional President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Member of National Assembly (MNA), Malik Abrar Ahmed on Wednesday said the dedicated efforts of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team have successfully prevented Pakistan from defaulting.

In his remarks following the presentation of the fiscal year's budget for 2024-25, he highlighted the government’s commitment to improving the lives of citizens through a people-friendly budget.

Abrar commended the budget as a significant step towards fulfilling the aspirations of the public. He emphasized that the government's financial plan includes notable salary increases for government employees, with a 25% raise for grades 1 to 16 and a 20% raise for grades 17 to 22. Pensions have been increased by 15%, and the minimum wage has been raised from Rs.

32,000 to Rs.37,000 rupees, providing substantial relief to the populace, he added.

In addition to praising Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, Abrar also lauded Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for her commendable efforts in advancing the vision of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, working for the betterment of all societal sectors.

However, Abrar strongly criticized the opposition's undemocratic behavior and attempts to obstruct the budget, describing such actions as detrimental to national interests. He argued that the opposition's efforts to block the budget send a negative message to voters, undermining public trust in their representatives.

The PML-N leader reiterated that the government's budget is a gift to the people, reflecting the administration’s dedication to public welfare and economic stability.

APP/rkg-rzr

