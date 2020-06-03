Pakistan Awaits Info on Foreign Leaders' Attendance of Moscow Military Parade - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistani embassy in Russia is waiting for further information regarding the participation of the foreign heads of state and government in the military parade in Moscow on June 24

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The Pakistani embassy in Russia is waiting for further information regarding the participation of the foreign heads of state and government in the military parade in Moscow on June 24, marking the 75th anniversary of the USSR's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik in an interview.

The military parade traditionally takes place on May 9 but had to be delayed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pakistani President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan have been invited to attend the event months before the virus outbreak.

"We are following the developments because we have been informed that the parade is going to be held on 24 June, but so far we have not received any further information about the participation of foreign heads of state and government.

We have not been informed about it. If something comes our way, we will pass it on to Islamabad and see what can be done about that," Khan said.

The Pakistani diplomat stressed that Islamabad recognized the importance of the anniversary for Russia.

"We understand how important this day was and I want to congratulate the Russian people on this anniversary. And I want to emphasize that we understand the sacrifices made by the Russian people. Had it not been for the Russian struggle, the world may have looked very different today," the ambassador said.