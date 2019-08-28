UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Awards Scholarships To Sri Lankan Students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :In order to promote mutual understanding, collaboration and exchanges in diverse areas between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, the Government of Pakistan has awarded fully funded scholarships to 15 Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistani institutions in various fields.

The scholarships have been awarded in the fields of Computer & Software Engineering, Mechanical & Civil Engineering, business Administration, Management Sciences, International Relations and Biochemistry, under Allama Iqbal Higher education Scholarship Programme, a message reaching here Wednesday from Colombo said.

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj. Gen. (Retd), Dr. Shahid Ahmad Hashmat met the successful students on Wednesday and while congratulating them, he said that these scholarships were offered with the objective to support Sri Lankan students to continue their higher studies and bilateral cooperation between the educational institutions of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He urged the students to attain maximum benefits from their study in Pakistan, besides learning of Pakistani culture and language. He also expressed the hope that the students would act as goodwill ambassadors of Sri Lanka while studying in Pakistan.

