Pakistan awards scholarships to Sri Lankan students

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government of Pakistan has awarded fully funded scholarships to 15 Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistani institutions in order to promote mutual understanding, collaboration and exchanges in diverse areas between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

According to Pakistan High Commission, Sri Lanka, scholarships have been awarded to study in the fields of Computer and Software Engineering, Mechanical and Civil Engineering, business Administration, Management Sciences, International Relations and Biochemistry, under Allama Iqbal Higher education Scholarship Programme.

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj.

Gen. (Retd), Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat met the successful students on August 28, 2019 and congratulating the students .He urged the students to attain maximum benefits from their study in Pakistan, besides learning of Pakistani culture and language.

The High Commissioner said that these scholarships were offered with the objective to support Sri Lankan students to continue their higher studies and bilateral cooperation between the educational institutions of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He also expressed the hope that the students would act as goodwill ambassadors of Sri Lanka while studying in Pakistan.