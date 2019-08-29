UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Awards Scholarships To Sri Lankan Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 04:42 PM

Pakistan awards scholarships to Sri Lankan students

The Government of Pakistan has awarded fully funded scholarships to 15 Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistani institutions in order to promote mutual understanding, collaboration and exchanges in diverse areas between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :The Government of Pakistan has awarded fully funded scholarships to 15 Sri Lankan students to study in Pakistani institutions in order to promote mutual understanding, collaboration and exchanges in diverse areas between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

According to Pakistan High Commission, Sri Lanka, scholarships have been awarded to study in the fields of Computer and Software Engineering, Mechanical and Civil Engineering, business Administration, Management Sciences, International Relations and Biochemistry, under Allama Iqbal Higher education Scholarship Programme.

High Commissioner of Pakistan, Maj.

Gen. (Retd), Dr Shahid Ahmad Hashmat met the successful students on August 28, 2019 and congratulating the students .He urged the students to attain maximum benefits from their study in Pakistan, besides learning of Pakistani culture and language.

The High Commissioner said that these scholarships were offered with the objective to support Sri Lankan students to continue their higher studies and bilateral cooperation between the educational institutions of Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He also expressed the hope that the students would act as goodwill ambassadors of Sri Lanka while studying in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Education Sri Lanka August 2019 From Government

Recent Stories

US Congressional Delegation Tours Russian Parliame ..

3 minutes ago

Over 66,000 hujjaj arrive home

3 minutes ago

Foreign Diplomats in Kabul Back Afghan Presidentia ..

4 minutes ago

Soybean future close higher in Dalian

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.