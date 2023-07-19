Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to develop legal framework for RTA  

, , , ,

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2023) Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to develop a legal framework for road trade agreements.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 19th, 2023) Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to develop a legal framework for road trade agreements.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Minister for Communications Maulana Asad Mahmood and a seven-member Azerbaijan delegation, led by Minister for Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev in Islamabad.

During the meeting, a task force was formed for this purpose with Federal Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Captain (Rtd.

) Muhammad Khurram Agha as its focal person on behalf of Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, Asad Mahmood said Pakistan is expanding its land routes to nearby countries by laying a vast network of important national highways in Balochistan.

The Azerbaijan minister in his comments said that laying land links and highways between Pakistan and Azerbaijan through Iran will promote trade, industry, tourism and culture between the two countries.