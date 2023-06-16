Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2023) Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to enhance their bilateral trade and promote cooperation in different areas including energy and defence.

This came at a meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku today.

Later, addressing a joint news conference, the President of Azerbaijan said an MOU will be signed for promotion of trade. A list of preferential trade items will also be prepared.

He said several delegations from Azerbaijan will soon visit Pakistan. He said one delegation will discuss the promotion of trade and investment, the second will deliberate on energy cooperation while the third will be related to the defence cooperation.

Ilham Aliyev said we have agreed to increase the number of flights between the capitals of the two countries.

He said we see a big potential in the area of education. He hoped to see more students from Pakistan studying in educational institutes of Azerbaijan. He noted that the Azeri youth who studied from Pakistan are greatly contributing in our development

Ilham Aliyev said that both the sides have also discussed cooperation in defence and agreed to enhance the number of military exercises. He said a strong military capability is a guarantor for independence and territorial integrity.

The President of Azerbaijan said both the countries have always stood shoulder to shoulder with each other. He said our peoples shares the same views as the leaders.

In his remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said there is complete unanimity of views between the two sides on all bilateral and multilateral issues. He said Pakistan and Azerbaijan are two brotherly countries and this relationship is based on mutual trust, respect and sincerity of purpose.

The Prime Minister said our relations that are strong from ages do not reflect its density through their trade and investment portfolio, exchange of visits and cooperation in other areas. He said there is a desire on both sides to bolster this relationship.

He said there is great scope of cooperation between the two countries in the field of energy and petroleum products. He said Pakistan has a great potential in solar energy and said we look forward to cooperation in this realm.

The Prime Minister was appreciative of Azerbaijan for extending the facilitation to enhance rice imports from Pakistan. He said we also welcome Azeri airline to start its operations between Baku and Islamabad. He assured that Pakistan would work closely with Azerbaijan to achieve the targets set for cooperation in different areas.

Shehbaz Sharif said Azerbaijan has always been a staunch supporter of the Kashmiri brothers and sisters who have been braving Indian atrocities and terrorism over the last several decades. He said Pakistan is also committed to the cause of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. He said the forces of Azerbaijan have bravely fought for the rights of Azerbaijan.