Pakistan, Azerbaijan Business Communities Hail Prime Minister's Visit To Azerbaijan
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2025 | 06:28 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Traders from Azerbaijan and Pakistan Tuesday expressed optimism about the recent visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister to Azerbaijan, hoping it will open doors to new business opportunities, increase trade volumes and strengthen economic cooperation between the two nations.
Babak Hussain, a prominent trader from Azerbaijan has hailed the recent visit of Pakistan's Prime Minister as a game-changer for businesses in both countries.
In an exclusive interview with PTV news channel, Hussain expressed optimism that the visit will explore new avenues of cooperation and capitalize on the vast potential for trade between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.
He said this development is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and boost economic cooperation, paving the way for increased trade and investment.
He added that Azerbaijan's strategic location, connecting Europe and Asia, makes it an ideal partner for Pakistan to expand its trade and economic ties with other regions.
"We are eager to invest in Pakistan's energy, infrastructure and agriculture sectors, which offer immense potential for growth and returns", he added.
Ali Shuja Bhutt, a Pakistani trader based in Azerbaijan, also welcomed the development, added, "this visit is a significant milestone in strengthening Pakistan-Azerbaijan trade ties".
"We are excited about the opportunities emerging from this visit, particularly in areas such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, and food processing."
Ali Shuja Bhutt further stated, "Azerbaijan can greatly benefit from Pakistan's small and large industries, while Pakistan will explore opportunities in Azerbaijan's agro, organic and petroleum sectors."
According to Ali Shuja Bhutt, "Pakistan can enhance its energy security by leveraging Azerbaijan's robust petroleum sector."
Bhutt also emphasized, "By working together, we can reduce Pakistan's reliance on imported fuel, promote economic growth, and create jobs in both countries."
