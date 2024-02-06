Pakistan, Azerbaijan Emphasize Enhanced Cooperation In Agri Trade, Rice Farming
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM
Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Tuesday emphasized enhancing the turnover of agricultural products besides strengthening collaboration in other multiple sectors
BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Tuesday emphasized enhancing the turnover of agricultural products besides strengthening collaboration in other multiple sectors.
The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Ambassador of Pakistan in Baku Bilal Hayee and Azerbaijan's Minister for Agriculture Majnun Mammadov held here, the minister wrote on his X timeline.
At the meeting, they reiterated the successful growth of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in a variety of areas, including agriculture.
"We emphasized the importance of enhancing agricultural product trade turnover and strengthening collaboration between our countries in areas such as animal husbandry, rice farming, and cotton cultivation," the minister added.
Recent Stories
Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's ..
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp
PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail
Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence
Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature
Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by using proper resources: Governor B ..
IHC stops police from harassing workers of political party
Sindh information dept. sets up Election Cell
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP1 minute ago
-
Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp1 minute ago
-
PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah1 minute ago
-
IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan1 minute ago
-
Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA1 minute ago
-
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail1 minute ago
-
Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence1 minute ago
-
Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature2 minutes ago
-
Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by using proper resources: Governor Balochistan Malik Abd ..1 minute ago
-
IHC stops police from harassing workers of political party1 minute ago
-
Sindh information dept. sets up Election Cell1 minute ago
-
IHC acquits two accused in drugs cases1 minute ago