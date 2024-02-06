Open Menu

Pakistan, Azerbaijan Emphasize Enhanced Cooperation In Agri Trade, Rice Farming

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2024 | 09:56 PM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced cooperation in agri trade, rice farming

Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Tuesday emphasized enhancing the turnover of agricultural products besides strengthening collaboration in other multiple sectors

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Tuesday emphasized enhancing the turnover of agricultural products besides strengthening collaboration in other multiple sectors.

The bilateral ties were discussed in a meeting between Ambassador of Pakistan in Baku Bilal Hayee and Azerbaijan's Minister for Agriculture Majnun Mammadov held here, the minister wrote on his X timeline.

At the meeting, they reiterated the successful growth of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries in a variety of areas, including agriculture.

"We emphasized the importance of enhancing agricultural product trade turnover and strengthening collaboration between our countries in areas such as animal husbandry, rice farming, and cotton cultivation," the minister added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Baku Azerbaijan Cotton

Recent Stories

Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research insti ..

Dr Kausar Abdullah lauds efforts of research institute for modernizing country's ..

2 minutes ago
 Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP

Eight-member Russian election observers visits ECP

1 minute ago
 Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, U ..

Pakistan's envoy to Belgium visits Vaccinopolis, University of Antwerp

1 minute ago
 PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ulla ..

PML-N to clean sweep in Faisalabad: Rana Sana Ullah

1 minute ago
 IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Kh ..

IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan

1 minute ago
 Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA

Federal Cabinet approves restructuring of PIA

1 minute ago
Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala resid ..

Bushra Bibi challenges declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail

1 minute ago
 Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns vio ..

Shazia Mari calls for Fair Elections, condemns violence

1 minute ago
 Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decis ..

Caretaker provincial meeting takes number of decision of urgent nature

2 minutes ago
 Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by usin ..

Backwardness, poverty issues to be removed by using proper resources: Governor B ..

1 minute ago
 IHC stops police from harassing workers of politic ..

IHC stops police from harassing workers of political party

1 minute ago
 Sindh information dept. sets up Election Cell

Sindh information dept. sets up Election Cell

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan