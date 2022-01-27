Pakistan, Azerbaijan emphasize enhanced trade, cooperation in education, energy sectors

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in which they emphasized deepening of trade and economic linkages as well as increased cooperation in education and energy sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in which they emphasized deepening of trade and economic linkages as well as increased cooperation in education and energy sectors.

The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on ways to further strengthen mutual cooperation.

They appreciated the holding of the 7th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission in Baku on December 1-2, 2021, and the creation of new joint working groups in the fields of energy, rail and road transport, tourism and sports.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underscored the importance of regional connectivity, and stressed the importance of enhancing direct air links, rail and road connectivity to promote trade and people-to-people contacts.

The two sides also discussed peace and stability in the region and reaffirmed commitment to continue supporting initiatives on economic and humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

The two foreign ministers discussed collaboration at regional and international fora, and agreed to remain in touch to strengthen joint efforts on matters of mutual interest.