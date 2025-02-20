Pakistan, Azerbaijan historical, cultural ties to further strengthen: Gilani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani on Wednesday said that the deep-rooted historical and cultural similarities between Baku and Islamabad continue to strengthen their bond of friendship with each passing day.

During a meeting with Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan, he highlighted that the Multani Caravanserai in Baku stands as a living testament to the centuries-old connection between the two nations.

Gilani expressed satisfaction with the institutional collaboration between Pakistan and Azerbaijan, emphasizing that both countries have consistently supported each other on various international platforms.

However, he called for increased parliamentary and high-level exchanges to further enhance bilateral ties.

He said that high-level contacts between the two countries reflect a shared commitment to strengthening and diversifying relations to their full potential.

Gilani pointed out that parliamentary friendship groups play a crucial role in fostering cooperation across diverse sectors.

He also underscored the need to further diversify trade and economic relations, highlighting the existence of institutional mechanisms that facilitate regular interactions.

Additionally, he informed the Speaker about the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) and encouraged greater investment between the two nations.

The Chairman Senate said that the operationalization of direct flights would open new avenues for cooperation and further strengthen bilateral ties.

The Speaker of the Milli Majlis of Azerbaijan thanked Chairman Senate Gilani and his delegation for their visit and active participation in the 15th plenary of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.