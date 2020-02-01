UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, Azerbaijan May Enhance Trade Volume : Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 01st February 2020 | 12:04 AM

Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada has said that there is much space to improve bilateral trade between two countries

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st January, 2020) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizada has said that there is much space to improve bilateral trade between two countries.Talking to the media people at his residence, the ambassador said there will be free and fair election in Azerbaijan this month.

In this regard, Parliamentary friendship group of the national assembly under the leadership of the convener will be visiting to Azerbaijan.

A part from the parliamentarians, observers, and media people will also be visiting soon.The government of Azerbaijan has invited many international observers to see the upcoming parliamentary elections.

There is much room to improve the ties between Azerbaijan and Pakistan.The ambassador said that Nagorno-Karabakh conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia is a painful issue. The world leaders should play their role to solve this, he added.He said that media people can play better role to strengthen ties.

