Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm commitment to strengthen bilateral trade ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with the Azerbaijan Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, along with his delegation, where the two sides agreed to further strengthen cooperation in sectors such as minerals and mining, oil exploration, renewable energy, information technology, infrastructure development for regional connectivity, defense, hospitality and tourism, and human resource development.

The meeting focused on enhancing Pakistan-Azerbaijan cooperation and discussed increasing investment across various sectors.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the Azerbaijani delegation and conveyed a message of goodwill for the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, both sides PM Shehbaz Sharif, while referencing his recent visit to Azerbaijan, stated that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoy longstanding brotherly relations based on shared faith, culture, mutual respect, and fraternity.

Reviewing the progress on the Memorandums of Understanding and bilateral agreements signed during his visit, the prime minister invited Azerbaijan to take advantage of the vast investment opportunities available in Pakistan in the fields of oil exploration, mining, renewable energy, and regional infrastructure development.

He also lauded the Azerbaijani team's excellent work on beautification efforts in Islamabad following the declaration of Islamabad and Baku as twin cities.

The prime minister, while mentioning the expected visit of the President of Azerbaijan, expressed satisfaction at the mutual interest and high-level efforts to enhance bilateral trade to the target of $2 billion.

The Azerbaijani minister thanked Pakistan for the warm hospitality extended to his delegation and expressed Azerbaijan’s keen interest in enhancing cooperation and trade across various sectors.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made in renewable energy projects, the White Oil Pipeline, SOCAR’s (State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) investment in Pakistan, and Azerbaijan’s interest in infrastructure development within Pakistan.

The meeting also reviewed updates on the Azerbaijani delegation's engagements in Pakistan, collaboration in multiple sectors, promotion of trade, the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), the White Oil Pipeline, establishment of one-window facilitation centers for improved governance, and Azerbaijan's potential investment in Pakistan’s motorways for regional connectivity.

The meeting was attended by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, Deputy Minister of Economy Samad Bashirli, Deputy Minister of Energy Kamal Abbasov, and other senior Azerbaijani officials. From the Pakistani side, Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Ministers Ahsan Iqbal, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Attaullah Tarar, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Ali Pervaiz Malik, Advisor to the Prime Minister Syed Tauqir Shah, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, State Bank Governor Jameel Ahmed, and Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ahmed, National Coordinator of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), along with other senior officials, were present.