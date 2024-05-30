Pakistan, Azerbaijan Reiterate Commitment To Improve Bilateral Cooperation
Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Thursday reiterated their commitment to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, energy, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Thursday reiterated their commitment to further improve bilateral cooperation in the areas of economy, trade, energy, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts.
This was discussed during a meeting between the Acting President Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani and the visiting Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, accompanied by his delegation here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.
Welcoming the foreign minister, the acting president said that Pakistan and Azerbaijan enjoyed deep-rooted historical relations, based on shared culture and religion.
He added that Multan-Sarai in Baku was a testament to the centuries-old relations between the two brotherly countries. He suggested that Baku and Multan should be declared “sister cities” to bring the two nations further closer.
The acting president highlighted that both countries had great scope for improving trade and business relations.
He expressed satisfaction over the existing level of cooperation between the two brotherly countries, saying that both countries had commonalities of views at various international fora.
Acting President Gillani emphasised the need for educational and parliamentary exchanges as well as improving connectivity to bring the two countries more closer.
He called for boosting people-to-people contacts between the two nations, especially in the areas of tourism, business, and education.
The visiting foreign minister said that cooperation between Pakistan and Azerbaijan was extremely important, which needed to be enhanced in the areas of economy, trade, and business.
He said that increased connectivity and people-to-people contacts would help cement bilateral ties.
Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani thanked the Government of Azerbaijan for its support to Pakistan on the issue of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).
