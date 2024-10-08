Open Menu

Pakistan, Azerbaijan Relations Grounded In Deep Rooted Cultural, Religious Affinities: Gilani

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 08:03 PM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affinities: Gilani

Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that Pakistan cherishes its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan which are grounded in deep rooted cultural and religious affinities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that Pakistan cherishes its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan which are grounded in deep rooted cultural and religious affinities.

"Bilateral trade between the two countries has been witnessing a consistent increase in the last few years," the chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov.

He emphasized the need to further boost the trade linkages as there is huge scope for expanding trade ties in diverse sectors.

He said that both countries enjoyed cordial relations at International forums which reflects the magnitude of love and respect that both the countries have for each other.

He also expressed satisfaction that the highest level contacts between the two countries are going in the right directions and there is need to further explore avenues for bilateral cooperation through exchange of delegations.

 

He also emphasized for frequent exchanges at parliamentary and other levels to enhance people to people contacts.

The chairman Senate also expressed his well wishes for the people Parliament and leadership of Azerbaijan.

He also congratulated Azerbaijan on winning the bid to host COP29 in the beautiful city of Baku in November 2024.

He said that Pakistan will participate in this important event in a befitting manner.

He also expressed his well wishes to his counterpart and extended invitation to visit Pakistan at a convenient .

The Ambassador thanked the chairman Senate for the warm welcome.

He also underscored the need for high level contacts and boosting corporation in diverse sectors.

He said that Pakistan is an important country for Azerbaijan and we desire to further expand ties in different arenas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Exchange Parliament Visit Baku Azerbaijan November Event Love

Recent Stories

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic exc ..

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

17 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's ..

Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program

17 minutes ago
 KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

17 minutes ago
 Police arrest three members gang involved in stree ..

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

17 minutes ago
 Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: ..

Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP

17 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues ..

Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues in Park Enclave-II,III

3 minutes ago
Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah ..

Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah Bridge

3 minutes ago
 Police get further two-day custody of Aleema, Uzma ..

Police get further two-day custody of Aleema, Uzma Khan

3 minutes ago
 Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing n ..

Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing natural calamities with patienc ..

3 minutes ago
 CDA mulls shifting commercial vehicles to electric ..

CDA mulls shifting commercial vehicles to electric power

3 minutes ago
 Single-day strike may cause Rs190 bln loss to nati ..

Single-day strike may cause Rs190 bln loss to national economy : Federal Ministe ..

1 minute ago
 CM chairs 17th cabinet meeting, approves historic ..

CM chairs 17th cabinet meeting, approves historic program of collective weddings

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan