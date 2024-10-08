Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affinities: Gilani

- Home
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 08:03 PM
Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that Pakistan cherishes its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan which are grounded in deep rooted cultural and religious affinities
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on Tuesday said that Pakistan cherishes its fraternal relations with Azerbaijan which are grounded in deep rooted cultural and religious affinities.
"Bilateral trade between the two countries has been witnessing a consistent increase in the last few years," the chairman Senate expressed these views in a meeting with ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov.
He emphasized the need to further boost the trade linkages as there is huge scope for expanding trade ties in diverse sectors.
He said that both countries enjoyed cordial relations at International forums which reflects the magnitude of love and respect that both the countries have for each other.
He also expressed satisfaction that the highest level contacts between the two countries are going in the right directions and there is need to further explore avenues for bilateral cooperation through exchange of delegations.
He also emphasized for frequent exchanges at parliamentary and other levels to enhance people to people contacts.
The chairman Senate also expressed his well wishes for the people Parliament and leadership of Azerbaijan.
He also congratulated Azerbaijan on winning the bid to host COP29 in the beautiful city of Baku in November 2024.
He said that Pakistan will participate in this important event in a befitting manner.
He also expressed his well wishes to his counterpart and extended invitation to visit Pakistan at a convenient .
The Ambassador thanked the chairman Senate for the warm welcome.
He also underscored the need for high level contacts and boosting corporation in diverse sectors.
He said that Pakistan is an important country for Azerbaijan and we desire to further expand ties in different arenas.
