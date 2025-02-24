- Home
- Pakistan
- Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign multiple accords for cooperation in energy, education, environment
Pakistan, Azerbaijan Sign Multiple Accords For Cooperation In Energy, Education, Environment
Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Monday signed multiple accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including trade, energy, education, agriculture and and environmental protection, besides others
BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Monday signed multiple accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including trade, energy, education, agriculture and and environmental protection, besides others.
The pre-signed documents were exchanged during the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, at the invitation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the ceremony of exchange of six documents, following their bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks encompassing cooperation in multiple sectors.
The two countries signed an MoU between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Pakistan's Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited for collaboration in Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project.
The documents were exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Director General of FWO Abdul Sami.
President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and MD PRL Zahid Mir exchanged the documents of an MoU between Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.
Pakistan and Azerbaijan also signed an amendment agreement No. 1 to Framework Agreement for the Sale and Purchase of LNG cargoes related to Master LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement. The SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CEO Pakistan LNG Limited Masood Nabi exchanged the pre-signed documents.
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CEO PSO Syed Muhammad Taha exchanged documents of an MoU between PSO and SOCAR Trading SA and Acknowledgment for Term Sale and Purchase Agreement for Petroleum Products by and between PSO and SOCAR Trading.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged the documents of an MoU between Nakhchivan, a city of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and Lahore to promote cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, urban development, education, economy, and science and technology.
During the prime minister's visit, the respective institutions of Pakistan and Azerbaijan also signed agreements and MoUs to enhance cooperation in the fields of customs, agriculture, scientific research, and environmental protection.
Two sides signed three agreements on "Initial Electronic Information Exchange between Customs", "Cooperation in Agriculture" and "Plant Quarantine and Protection."
The respective institutions also signed three MoUs including on "Scientific Research and Cooperation" and "Technical Vocational Education and Training."
Besides a protocol of intent was also signed for cooperation in environmental protection between the institutions on both sides.
Recent Stories
'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days
Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) book fair, spring festiva ..
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry
UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated eco ..
Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore
Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh-New Zealand match
IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees
Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy mat ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat3 minutes ago
-
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast3 minutes ago
-
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) book fair, spring festival8 seconds ago
-
Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore9 seconds ago
-
IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees12 seconds ago
-
Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge14 seconds ago
-
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy matches9 minutes ago
-
DC holds meeting to ensure relief in essential commodities during Ramazan40 minutes ago
-
Rain forces postponement of Jashan e Baharan event in ICT40 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding supply of gas40 minutes ago
-
Party cloudy forecast for Lahore40 minutes ago
-
District explosive committee meeting reviews safety measures in Abbottabad40 minutes ago