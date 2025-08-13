Pakistan, Azerbaijan to deepen cultural ties through new initiatives

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to strengthen cultural cooperation through new initiatives in heritage preservation, music promotion, and people-to-people exchanges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to strengthen cultural cooperation through new initiatives in heritage preservation, music promotion, and people-to-people exchanges.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, held here.

Ambassador Farhadov called for the full implementation of the 2024–2029 Cultural Exchange Program, signed during the Azerbaijani president’s visit to Pakistan last year. .

He invited Pakistan to participate in the International Music Festival in Azerbaijan from September 18–28, dedicated to celebrated composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and proposed broadcasting Azerbaijani music on Pakistani radio during the event.

He also urged Pakistan’s participation in the Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage in the World project, which documents and promotes Azerbaijani art, manuscripts, and artifacts housed in museums and private collections globally.

Minister Khichi welcomed the proposals, recalling his visit to Baku and commending Azerbaijan’s cultural richness.

He announced Pakistan’s readiness to send artists to the September festival, invited Azerbaijani troupes to perform in Pakistan, and suggested hosting an Azeri Cultural Festival in Islamabad alongside traveling exhibitions.

The minister also expressed support for promoting traditional attire, such as the Sherwani, on the international stage, noting its prominence in Pakistan’s official events.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture, Asad Rehman Gillani, proposed sending Pakistani Buddha artisans to Azerbaijan for cultural exhibitions.

Both sides agreed to renew existing MoUs and expand exchange programs, with the ambassador praising the establishment of Azerbaijani cultural corners in Pakistani institutions as a positive step toward deeper ties.