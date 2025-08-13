Open Menu

Pakistan, Azerbaijan To Deepen Cultural Ties Through New Initiatives

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2025 | 06:34 PM

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to deepen cultural ties through new initiatives

Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to strengthen cultural cooperation through new initiatives in heritage preservation, music promotion, and people-to-people exchanges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Pakistan and Azerbaijan have agreed to strengthen cultural cooperation through new initiatives in heritage preservation, music promotion, and people-to-people exchanges.

The understanding was reached during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, and Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi, held here.

Ambassador Farhadov called for the full implementation of the 2024–2029 Cultural Exchange Program, signed during the Azerbaijani president’s visit to Pakistan last year. .

He invited Pakistan to participate in the International Music Festival in Azerbaijan from September 18–28, dedicated to celebrated composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli, and proposed broadcasting Azerbaijani music on Pakistani radio during the event.

He also urged Pakistan’s participation in the Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage in the World project, which documents and promotes Azerbaijani art, manuscripts, and artifacts housed in museums and private collections globally.

Minister Khichi welcomed the proposals, recalling his visit to Baku and commending Azerbaijan’s cultural richness.

He announced Pakistan’s readiness to send artists to the September festival, invited Azerbaijani troupes to perform in Pakistan, and suggested hosting an Azeri Cultural Festival in Islamabad alongside traveling exhibitions.

The minister also expressed support for promoting traditional attire, such as the Sherwani, on the international stage, noting its prominence in Pakistan’s official events.

Secretary National Heritage and Culture, Asad Rehman Gillani, proposed sending Pakistani Buddha artisans to Azerbaijan for cultural exhibitions.

Both sides agreed to renew existing MoUs and expand exchange programs, with the ambassador praising the establishment of Azerbaijani cultural corners in Pakistani institutions as a positive step toward deeper ties.

Recent Stories

I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & govern ..

I on behalf of Iranian diplomatic mission & government of islamic republic of Ir ..

17 minutes ago
 Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in el ..

Omega Seiki Mobility to invest AED92 million in electric vehicle assembly plant ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 ..

UAE airports receive 75.4 million passengers in H1 2025, record 5% growth

21 minutes ago
 Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first ha ..

Hub71 attracts 13 AI-focused start-ups in first half of 2025

21 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointin ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi issues two resolutions appointing new leaders at Sharjah Hospi ..

21 minutes ago
 CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for ci ..

CM promises 100 MGD additional water supply for city through New Hub Canal

2 minutes ago
Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up ..

Presight reports AED1.09 billion in H1 revenue, up 80.2%

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new ambassador of Republic of Serbia to UAE

2 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassad ..

Saud bin Saqr receives outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador

2 hours ago
 Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk ..

Experts warn prolonged heatwaves pose growing risk to human life

2 hours ago
 The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakist ..

The Flagship Killer realme GT7 Series Takes Pakistan by Storm – Now Exclusivel ..

2 hours ago
 PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 476 points

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan