Pakistan back on track for progress under PM’s leadership : Rana Mubashir

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Public Affairs Rana Mubashir Iqbal has said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has provided significant relief to the public in electricity tariff and is preparing to share more positive developments in the near future.

Talking to the media along with MPA Mian Imran Javed and Rana Rashid, here on Sunday, he said that the storm of inflation, which seemed unstoppable, has now been contained due to the government’s effective measures. “Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is currently on an international visit and is expected to return with encouraging news for the nation,” he added.

Rana Mubashir Iqbal said that the government is determined to generate employment opportunities and steer Pakistan toward economic revival. “The country was on the verge of collapse, and the public had lost hope. But now, by the grace of Allah, Pakistan is back on the path of progress,” he said.

The public affairs minister praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s leadership, calling it exemplary, and said that under his administration, what once seemed impossible has been made possible. He stressed that all scholars, leaders, and citizens must commit themselves to the protection and progress of Pakistan.

The minister praised the unwavering dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifices in safeguarding the nation.

“Our armed forces are the pride of the nation,” he said. “Standing in solidarity with them is not only our responsibility but a reflection of our commitment to a secure and prosperous Pakistan.”

Rana Mubashir Iqbal also expressed concern over the challenges faced by farmers, particularly in the context of wheat procurement. He emphasized the need for a more farmer-friendly policy and urged authorities to ensure that flour mill owners are required to purchase wheat directly from growers, enabling fair prices and timely payments. He said that farmers are not receiving fair prices for their wheat. He warned that if the current crop goes unsold, it could discourage farmers from sowing wheat in the next season, posing a serious risk to food security. He also noted that Punjab’s valuable agricultural land is under strain, calling for urgent measures.

“The authorities must ensure that every grain of wheat is purchased at a fair price,” he stressed, adding that timely intervention is crucial to avoid long-term setbacks for the farming community. He also called for an immediate and practical policy framework to safeguard farmers’ interests and reinvigorate the agricultural sector, which remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy.