Pakistan Backs Istanbul Talks On Afghanistan, Will Join Rescheduled Meeting - Senator

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan Backs Istanbul Talks on Afghanistan, Will Join Rescheduled Meeting - Senator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) Pakistan supports the Istanbul conference on Afghan peace, which has recently been rescheduled and will take part in the rescheduled meeting, Saleem Mandviwalla, a senator from the Pakistan's Peoples Party, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Tuesday that the conference, initially scheduled to start on April 24 would be postponed until after mid-May.

"I am not in the government, I am a senator in the Senate of Pakistan and I represent the opposition party which is Pakistan's Peoples Party but I understand that since Pakistan supports the Istanbul process, Pakistan will take part in the meeting and contribute constructively to the peace process.

As to the level of participation, the government will take a decision closer to the date," the senator said.

According to Mandviwalla, Pakistan has urged the Taliban leadership to join any conference or other event that could contribute to the peace and stability in Afghanistan.

At the same time, the Afghan government doubts that Taliban movement will take part in the re-scheduled Istanbul conference, Nader Nadery, a senior member of the government's peace negotiations team in Doha, told Sputnik earlier in the day.

