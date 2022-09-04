UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Bags Three Medals On First Day Of Asian Bodybuilding Championship

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Pakistan bags three medals on first day of Asian Bodybuilding Championship

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistani bodybuilders bagged three medals in different categories on the first day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship which is currently underway in Kyrgyzstan.

Gul Nawaz bagged a silver medal in the junior category Fida Hussain won silver in the senior mens category whereas Faisal Khan got his hands to a bronze medal in the 60kg category of the event.

Alhumdulillah I have won a silver medal for my country. It took immense hard work to reach this stage and win a laurel for my country he said.

Gul and Faisal were also overwhelmed by winning medals for Pakistan.

As many as 10 Pakistani bodybuilders are participating in 14 different categories of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.

APP,SSO

Related Topics

Pakistan Laurel Kyrgyzstan Silver Bronze Event Asia

Recent Stories

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

2 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

2 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

2 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

2 hours ago
 46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

46 truckload of relief goods dispatched

2 hours ago
 Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate ..

Flood in Manchar Lake:people requested to evacuate and take safety measures

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.