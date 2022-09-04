Pakistan bags three medals on first day of Asian Bodybuilding Championship

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistani bodybuilders bagged three medals in different categories on the first day of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship which is currently underway in Kyrgyzstan.

Gul Nawaz bagged a silver medal in the junior category Fida Hussain won silver in the senior mens category whereas Faisal Khan got his hands to a bronze medal in the 60kg category of the event.

Alhumdulillah I have won a silver medal for my country. It took immense hard work to reach this stage and win a laurel for my country he said.

Gul and Faisal were also overwhelmed by winning medals for Pakistan.

As many as 10 Pakistani bodybuilders are participating in 14 different categories of the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.

APP,SSO