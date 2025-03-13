Open Menu

Pakistan, Bahrain Emphasize To Broaden Scope, Depth Of Bilateral Military Cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 13, 2025 | 04:01 PM

Pakistan, Bahrain emphasize to broaden scope, depth of bilateral military cooperation

Commander Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa,  Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza discuss evolving regional environmental and related security issues

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 13rd, 2025) Commander Bahrain National Guard General Shaikh Mohammed Bin Isa Bin Salman Al Khalifa called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza in Rawalpindi on Thursday.

Evolving regional environment and related security issues were discussed during the meeting.

The two sides emphasized broadening the scope and depth of existing bilateral military engagements and cooperation between Pakistan and Bahrain.

The Commander Bahrain National Guard lauded the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out tri services contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the visiting dignitary.

