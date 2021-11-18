UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Bahrain For Constructive Engagement To Avert Humanitarian Crisis In Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 11:31 PM

Pakistan, Bahrain for constructive engagement to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

The Speaker of Council of Representatives of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here wherein the two sides called for a constructive engagement of the international community and collective response to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The Speaker of Council of Representatives of Bahrain Fawzia Bint Abdullah Zainal Thursday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here wherein the two sides called for a constructive engagement of the international community and collective response to avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Highlighting the serious humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the prime minister urged constructive engagement of the international community and urgent measures to prevent the looming humanitarian crisis in the face of serious economic challenges in Afghanistan.

During the meeting with the Speaker, who was accompanied by a parliamentary delegation, the prime minister also stressed the need for unfreezing of Afghanistan's financial assets.

The Speaker agreed with the prime minister for a constructive and collective response of the Islamic world to the situation in Afghanistan, and support for the Muslim causes.

The prime minister warmly welcomed the Speaker and her delegation.

The Speaker expressed gratitude for the hospitality accorded to the delegation and conveyed earnest regards to the prime minister from the leadership of the Kingdom.

She stressed that her visit was a reaffirmation of long and historic fraternal ties of the two countries.

Recalling continued and close cooperation, bilaterally as well as at multilateral fora, the Speaker expressed desire to further strengthen mutual collaboration, in particular in the fields of trade, commerce and investment.

Lauding the contributions of a sizeable Pakistani Diaspora in Bahrain, the Speaker termed Pakistanis in Bahrain as kin of the Bahraini people.

Reciprocating the warm sentiments of the Bahraini leadership, the prime minister reiterated his invitation to the King and the Crown Prince of Bahrain to visit Pakistan.

He expressed special gratitude to the leadership of Bahrain for the care afforded to the 120,000 strong Pakistani diaspora, in particular during the testing times of the global pandemic.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan's desire to forge closer ties with the Kingdom in all facets of cooperation.

Apprising the visiting dignitary on the ongoing and egregious human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the prime minister stressed the need for the international community, in particular the Muslim world, to raise its voice for the protection of the fundamental rights of the Kashmiri people.

He also highlighted Islamophobia as the leading issue faced by Muslims globally, and emphasized the importance of unity and solidarity among the Ummah to tackle such issues collectively.

The Speaker of the Council of Representatives of the Kingdom of Bahrain along with her delegation is visiting Pakistan from November 17-21, 2021 on the invitation of the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Afghanistan National Assembly Prime Minister World Visit Jammu Bahrain November Commerce Muslim All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Woman died, one injured in Jaffarabad accident

Woman died, one injured in Jaffarabad accident

4 seconds ago
 EVM dire need to ensure free, fair, transparent el ..

EVM dire need to ensure free, fair, transparent elections: Senator Fawzia

2 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar reiterates Pakistan's commitment to s ..

Hammad Azhar reiterates Pakistan's commitment to successful execution of PSGP pr ..

2 minutes ago
 Aamir Ahsan Khan named Country Manager of Ericsson ..

Aamir Ahsan Khan named Country Manager of Ericsson Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Six UN Staff Released in Ethiopia, 5 Others and 1 ..

Six UN Staff Released in Ethiopia, 5 Others and 1 Dependent Still Detained - UN

2 minutes ago
 Lawyers for US Death Row Inmate Julius Jones File ..

Lawyers for US Death Row Inmate Julius Jones File Motion to Halt Execution - Cou ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.