Pakistan, Bahrain have vast opportunities to explore in investment trade, business sectors: Ayaz

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy longstanding and robust ties deeply rooted in shared religious, cultural and historical values

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Tuesday said that Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy longstanding and robust ties deeply rooted in shared religious, cultural and historical values.

"These commonalities have fostered a sense of mutual respect and understanding, creating a foundation for fruitful bilateral cooperation across multiple domains. Both countries have consistently worked together to promote regional stability, economic growth, and cultural exchange, establishing a close-knit partnership that has withstood the test of time, he said.

He expressed these views during his meeting with Mohamed Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulqadar, Ambassador of Bahrain to Pakistan at Parliament House.

Ayaz Sadiq emphasized the pivotal role of proactive Parliamentary Friendship Groups (PFGs) in strengthening ties between Pakistan and Bahrain.

He noted that making the Pak-Bahrain PFG active and vibrant would bring parliaments and people closer together.

By facilitating direct communication between lawmakers, these exchanges allow both nations to better understand each other's priorities and work collaboratively to address mutual challenges. Parliamentary exchanges also provide a platform to share knowledge, best practices and innovative solutions.

On the special invitation of Ayaz Sadiq, the Bahraini parliamentary delegation Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam, President of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain will visit Pakistan from February 16 to 19.

The Speaker highlighted that such visits are crucial for exploring opportunities in trade, investment, and business.

He also mentioned that the Speakers of the four Provincial Assemblies, as well as those from Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, would be especially invited on the occasion.

The inclusion of Provincial Speakers, he added, would enhance the role of provinces in parliamentary diplomacy.

Moreover, the Speaker emphasized the immense potential for growth in trade and investment, particularly within Pakistan's agricultural sector.

With its vast arable land, diverse climate, and strategic location, Pakistan is well-positioned to be a key partner for Bahrain in the agricultural and food security industries.

"By expanding bilateral trade in these areas, both countries stand to gain from increased market access, technological exchange, and economic diversification. This economic partnership aligns with Bahrain's vision to diversify its economy and reduce its reliance on oil exports, offering new avenues for growth across various sectors."

In addition to economic collaboration, Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the invaluable contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in Bahrain, who play a pivotal role in the development of both countries.

The diaspora's involvement spans various sectors, including business, education, healthcare, and construction, contributing significantly to Bahrain's development while simultaneously creating strong economic and cultural links between the two nations. Their involvement also serves as a bridge for deepening social and cultural ties, promoting mutual understanding and collaboration at the grassroots level, he added.

Mohamed Abdulqadar expressed appreciation for the Speaker's sentiments, emphasizing that parliamentary exchanges are essential to fostering greater bilateral cooperation.

The ambassador highlighted the importance of these exchanges not only in strengthening diplomatic ties but also in facilitating cross-cultural dialogue.

APP/sra-zah