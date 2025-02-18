Pakistan, Bahrain Pledge To Strengthen Parliamentary, Economic Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM
Pakistan and Bahrain on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening parliamentary and economic relations
During a meeting with a Bahraini parliamentary delegation led by the President of the Council of Representatives, Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam, Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to enhancing its fraternal ties with Bahrain.
Syedaal Khan stressed the need for a joint strategy to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.
He also highlighted the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in boosting trade and investment between Pakistan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.
"Pakistan is ready to provide assistance to strengthen Bahrain’s defense system further," he said, underscoring Pakistan’s expertise in producing world-class defense equipment. He also extended an invitation to Bahrain’s King to visit Pakistan to deepen bilateral engagement.
Expressing gratitude, Syedaal Khan thanked the Bahraini leadership for pardoning Pakistani prisoners and appreciated Bahrain’s support for Pakistan in the 2025-26 United Nations Security Council elections.
He also acknowledged Bahrain’s contribution to the Shah Hamad Nursing University and Medical Sciences Hospital project.
The Acting Chairman Senate lauded Bahrain’s role in promoting regional peace and praised the positive contributions of the Pakistani community in Bahrain.
He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s diverse economic sectors, highlighting SIFC’s role in facilitating trade and investment.
Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam reaffirmed Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan in the areas of friendship, economic cooperation, and defense.
He also expressed Bahrain’s keen interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan and extended an invitation to Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan to visit Bahrain.
