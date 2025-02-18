Open Menu

Pakistan, Bahrain Pledge To Strengthen Parliamentary, Economic Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 18, 2025 | 09:42 PM

Pakistan, Bahrain pledge to strengthen parliamentary, economic ties

Pakistan and Bahrain on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening parliamentary and economic relations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Bahrain on Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening parliamentary and economic relations.

During a meeting with a Bahraini parliamentary delegation led by the President of the Council of Representatives, Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam, Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan reiterated Pakistan’s dedication to enhancing its fraternal ties with Bahrain.

Syedaal Khan stressed the need for a joint strategy to strengthen parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

He also highlighted the pivotal role of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) in boosting trade and investment between Pakistan and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

"Pakistan is ready to provide assistance to strengthen Bahrain’s defense system further," he said, underscoring Pakistan’s expertise in producing world-class defense equipment. He also extended an invitation to Bahrain’s King to visit Pakistan to deepen bilateral engagement.

Expressing gratitude, Syedaal Khan thanked the Bahraini leadership for pardoning Pakistani prisoners and appreciated Bahrain’s support for Pakistan in the 2025-26 United Nations Security Council elections.

He also acknowledged Bahrain’s contribution to the Shah Hamad Nursing University and Medical Sciences Hospital project.

The Acting Chairman Senate lauded Bahrain’s role in promoting regional peace and praised the positive contributions of the Pakistani community in Bahrain.

He invited Bahraini investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s diverse economic sectors, highlighting SIFC’s role in facilitating trade and investment.

Ahmed Bin Salman Al Musallam reaffirmed Bahrain’s commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan in the areas of friendship, economic cooperation, and defense.

He also expressed Bahrain’s keen interest in investment opportunities in Pakistan and extended an invitation to Senate Chairman Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan to visit Bahrain.

Recent Stories

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced c ..

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to collaborate on advanced chiplet design capabilities

39 seconds ago
 EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

EDGE Group, Leonardo sign collaboration agreement

51 seconds ago
 UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between Russia and United States

16 minutes ago
 Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospac ..

Tawazun Council, Mubadala invest in UAE's aerospace future with Al Ain MRO Facil ..

16 minutes ago
 Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food se ..

Ethiopia reaffirms commitment to achieving food self-sufficiency

31 minutes ago
 Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group ..

Safran Aircraft Engines, Abu Dhabi Aviation Group sign strategic MoU

31 minutes ago
EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defe ..

EDGE, GM Defence to jointly explore strategic defence opportunities

46 minutes ago
 National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top fi ..

National Bonds: Retirement planning remains top financial goal

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar

Jawaher Al Qasimi welcomes First Lady of Zanzibar

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi

Mohammed bin Rashid visits IDEX in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at ID ..

Uzbekistan expands defence industry presence at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
 Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over tw ..

Record AED9.77 billion in contracts signed over two days at IDEX and NAVDEX 2025

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan