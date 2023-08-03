Pakistan, Bahrain to enhance cooperation in Postal & Communication Sector

Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood on Thursday stressed the need to enhance cooperation in postal and communication sectors between Pakistan and Bahrain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Communication and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood on Thursday stressed the need to enhance cooperation in postal and communication sectors between Pakistan and Bahrain.

He welcomed high-level delegation of Bahrain led by Minster of Transport and Telecommunication Muhammad Bin Tahmeer-al-Kaab in his office.

The minister, on the occasion, informed the delegation that Pakistan was heavily investing to build state-of-the-art road infrastructure spreading from Kashghar to Gwadar for countries in the region to take full advantage through trade.

He also briefed the delegates about the investment opportunity for the investors from Bahrain in road infrastructure development.

The postal services of Pakistan is also being upgraded to bring at par with the global postal services, said the minster added.

He said National Highways and Motorway Police is also part of his ministry and the government is introducing more stringent traffic rules to avoid accidents and to facilitate commuters on Motorways.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Communication and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) Capt (Rtd) Muhammad Khurram Agha also briefed the delegation upon ongoing and completed projects.