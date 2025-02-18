Pakistan, Bahrain Vow Deepen Trade, Agricultural, Tech Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Bahrain on Tuesday reaffirmed their dedication to enhancing bilateral trade and economic cooperation during a session of the Pakistan-Bahrain Parliamentary Friendship Group (PFG) held in Islamabad.
The Bahraini delegation, led by Second Deputy Speaker Ahmed Abdul Waheid Qarata, stressed the importance of translating longstanding diplomatic and defense ties into stronger commercial partnerships.
Discussions focused on diversifying cooperation across agriculture, textiles, IT, and infrastructure, with both sides agreeing to prioritize parliamentary exchanges to accelerate progress.
Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhry hailed the Green Pakistan Initiative as a cornerstone of future collaboration, calling it a “transformative project to revolutionize agro-exports, ensure regional food security, and create cross-border opportunities for farmers and investors.”
The initiative aims to position Pakistan as a key agricultural partner for Bahrain while addressing shared climate and sustainability challenges.
In the textile sector, Pakistan and Bahrain agreed to explore joint ventures, leveraging Pakistan’s manufacturing expertise and Bahrain’s strategic trade networks. Meanwhile, plans to bolster the IT sector include skill development programs and tech infrastructure upgrades. Barrister Danyal emphasized, “We are committed to equipping our youth with cutting-edge facilities to foster innovation, attract foreign investment, and position Pakistan as a regional tech hub.”
The PFG encouraged Bahraini investors to capitalize on opportunities in Pakistan’s agriculture, tourism, and IT industries. Bahrain also reaffirmed its support for Pakistan’s bid for a 2025-2026 UN Security Council seat. Both sides termed the talks a milestone in their relationship, pledging to harness parliamentary diplomacy and private-sector engagement for mutual prosperity.
