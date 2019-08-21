Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) piloting new initiatives for 'Good Governance and Integrity

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) piloting new initiatives including "One Great Home for old citizens" established in Karachi, street children enrolled in its schools to address child labour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) piloting new initiatives including "One Great Home for old citizens" established in Karachi, street children enrolled in its schools to address child labour.

According to the details, in PBM 'Women Empowerment Centres', Management Committees formed to improve service delivery for good governance and Integrity, an official told APP here on Wednesday.

PBM has also started the process of revamping its systems and aligning it with the Ehsaas Program, he added.

He expressed PBM leveraging philanthropic contributions,through this approach asThalassemia Centre has been established, Ramzan food package given to 18,400 deserving families,18,000 educational kits provided to needy students and Iftari arranged for 50,000 people for 25 days in 2019.