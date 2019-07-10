UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Scholarships For 82 Universities

Sumaira FH 6 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 02:41 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) scholarships for 82 universities

Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi invited 82 universities across the country to identify and file cases of deserving students for scholarships

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) -:Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal (PBM) Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi invited 82 universities across the country to identify and file cases of deserving students for scholarships.

PBM District officer Muhammad Saleem, while talking to APP on Wednesday, said that over 4000 students were already getting scholarships, adding that letters were sent to universities as a pro-active move to assist deserving students of universities.

