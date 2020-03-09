Pakistan Bait Ul Maal spent Rs 200m on patients' treatment in a year in south Punjab: Chairman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait Ul Maal (PBM) chairman Aon Abbas Bappi Monday said the PBM had spent Rs 200 million on providing free treatment facilities to over 1500 poor patients in south Punjab during a year.

He expressed these views while talking to media persons after inaugurating a school meant for providing education facility to children of poor labourers at garden town in the city.

Bappi said that most of the poor patients extended free treatment facility were suffering from cancer.

He said that PBM also extended scholarships worth Rs 10 million to 1500 students of south Punjab from Bahauddin Zakariya university Multan and Islamia university Bahawalpur.

He said that PBM was making efforts to end sense of deprivation among the people of south Punjab adding that most of the deficiencies would be overcome by the year 2023.

He said that five orphanages were operational in south Punjab while sixteen vocational centres were imparting vocational skills to girls free with scholarships. Six more vocational centres would be opened by June 2020, Bappi said adding that upon completion of courses, PBM would help skilled women get soft term loans to open their own businesses.

PBM chairman announced that number of schools for labourers' kids would be enhanced up to 30 soon.

After opening the Mazdoor Bachgaan school, Bappi talked to the children for some time.

He said that every child in these schools was getting Rs 20 daily in addition to free books, school bags and uniforms.

Bappi also met with the parents. MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar, MPA Saleem Akhtar Labar, member PBM Farrukh Zubair, and officials were present.