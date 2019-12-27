Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal acquires premises for Dar-ul-Ehsas in Hyderabad

The Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Hyderabad, Syed Hafiz Shah Kazmi has informed that a suitable premises has been acquired for establishment of Dar-ul-Ehsas, the home of orphans, in Gulshan-e-Sehar Society of Qasimabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The Assistant Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Hyderabad , Syed Hafiz Shah Kazmi has informed that a suitable premises has been acquired for establishment of Dar-ul-Ehsas, the home of orphans, in Gulshan-e-Sehar Society of Qasimabad

In a statement, he said "Dar-ul-Ehsas is a project of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Hyderabad started with objectives to provide free of cost furnished accommodation, nutritious balanced diet, education up to Matric and above in best schools with uniforms, books, stationary and summer and winter clothing along with shoes".

The medical care through government hospitals, skills development, religious education as well as counseling and legal aid to orphans were also the part of the objectives set for Dar-ul-Ehsas, he informed and added that orphans between four to six years of age, fulfilling criteria for target group would be eligible to enroll in Dar-ul-Ehsas.

The guardian of an orphan could apply for enrollment in Darul Ehsas on prescribed application form available at Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Office along-with copy of requisite documents, he informed adding that as per enrollment procedure, applications complete in all respects to be submitted to PBM District Officer who would investigate and determine the status of the applicant and forward the same to Provincial / Regional Office along with his recommendations.

The In-charge Darul Ehsas would be responsible to keep full track record of the children such as pre-admission biography, listing all the details of the origin and background of the orphans, he informed and added that such information would help in making decision about the children needs and also to give the child a realistic picture of his or her past as they grow up.