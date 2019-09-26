Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal devising strategy to help deprived people of quake hit areas

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was devising a comprehensive strategy to help rehabilitating the deprived people of earthquake hit areas of Mirpur and adjacent areas to enable them to stand on their own feet.

Talking to APP, an official of PBM said the teams of PBM immediately left for earthquake hit areas to assess damages.

The regional office of PBM has distributed water bottles, food and other necessary items among the earthquake hit areas.

He said rescue operation has been completed in quake hit areas. Nowadays damages were being assessed and rehabilitation phase would be started soon.

He said PBM would be given the task to rehabilitate poor segment of society adding it was fully prepared to accomplish the task and play its role in making the quake hit areas people self sufficient.