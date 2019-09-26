UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Devising Strategy To Help Deprived People Of Quake Hit Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 08:23 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal devising strategy to help deprived people of quake hit areas

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was devising a comprehensive strategy to help rehabilitating the deprived people of earthquake hit areas of Mirpur and adjacent areas to enable them to stand on their own feet

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) was devising a comprehensive strategy to help rehabilitating the deprived people of earthquake hit areas of Mirpur and adjacent areas to enable them to stand on their own feet.

Talking to APP, an official of PBM said the teams of PBM immediately left for earthquake hit areas to assess damages.

The regional office of PBM has distributed water bottles, food and other necessary items among the earthquake hit areas.

He said rescue operation has been completed in quake hit areas. Nowadays damages were being assessed and rehabilitation phase would be started soon.

He said PBM would be given the task to rehabilitate poor segment of society adding it was fully prepared to accomplish the task and play its role in making the quake hit areas people self sufficient.

Related Topics

Pakistan Earthquake Poor Water Mirpur

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Khalaf Al Otaiba

26 minutes ago

Sidra’s unbeaten century help PCB Blasters clinc ..

33 minutes ago

MoHAP raises awareness on Alzheimer&#039;s

41 minutes ago

Broadcast plans, commentary panel announced for Pa ..

44 minutes ago

Expo 2020 mascots revealed

56 minutes ago

Three-day National Calligraphy exhibition conclude ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.